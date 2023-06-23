Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Guardians have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 21 of the 37 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (56.8%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 10-6 (62.5%).

The Guardians have a 60% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-41-3).

The Guardians have gone 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-17 17-21 17-8 19-30 23-24 13-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.