How to Watch the Guardians vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras at Progressive Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Brewers Player Props
|Guardians vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 48 home runs.
- Cleveland is slugging .370, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .246 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (293 total).
- The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.286).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Bieber has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Bieber will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Tommy Henry
|6/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Davies
|6/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Ken Waldichuk
|6/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-6
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Paul Blackburn
|6/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Logan Allen
|JP Sears
|6/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Wade Miley
|6/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Freddy Peralta
|6/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Corbin Burnes
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.