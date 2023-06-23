Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (.576 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- In 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has had at least one RBI in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with more than one RBI four times (6.0%).
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (19.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.234
|AVG
|.231
|.315
|OBP
|.341
|.359
|SLG
|.407
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|33/15
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Miley (4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.