Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks while batting .242.
- Straw enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (44 of 72), with multiple hits 12 times (16.7%).
- In 72 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In 10 games this year (13.9%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.1% of his games this season (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.218
|AVG
|.262
|.281
|OBP
|.347
|.300
|SLG
|.323
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|26/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 95 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.28, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
