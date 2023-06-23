The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks while hitting .264.

Kwan is batting .391 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (52.7%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .263 AVG .264 .380 OBP .306 .372 SLG .346 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 24/24 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 6

