After hitting .286 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Athletics.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has five doubles and two walks while hitting .292.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has not homered in his 16 games this season.

Freeman has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 16 games so far this season.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .333 AVG .267 .368 OBP .281 .444 SLG .367 2 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings