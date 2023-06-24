Cam Gallagher -- batting .179 with three doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has four doubles and three walks while batting .143.
  • Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this year (nine of 30), with more than one hit three times (10.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 30 games this year.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
.108 AVG .170
.154 OBP .200
.135 SLG .234
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
11/2 K/BB 16/1
0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9).
