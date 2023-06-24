Cam Gallagher -- batting .179 with three doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has four doubles and three walks while batting .143.

Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this year (nine of 30), with more than one hit three times (10.0%).

He has not homered in his 30 games this year.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .108 AVG .170 .154 OBP .200 .135 SLG .234 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

