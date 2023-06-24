Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .197 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

In 44.7% of his 47 games this season, Arias has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 8.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this year (8.5%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 47 games (19.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .138 AVG .246 .275 OBP .333 .190 SLG .449 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

