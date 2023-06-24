Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) and Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (3-2) for the Guardians and Freddy Peralta (5-6) for the Brewers.

Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 21 out of the 38 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 18-17 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 294 (3.9 per game).

The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule