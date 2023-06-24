Guardians vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) and Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (3-2) for the Guardians and Freddy Peralta (5-6) for the Brewers.
Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 21 out of the 38 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 18-17 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 294 (3.9 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 12-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Aaron Civale vs Ken Waldichuk
|June 21
|Athletics
|W 7-6
|Gavin Williams vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Logan Allen vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
|June 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|June 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
|June 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
|June 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Justin Steele
