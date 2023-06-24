The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians, on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 49 home runs.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.370).

The Guardians are 17th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (294 total runs).

The Guardians' .309 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-fewest mark in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Bibee is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Bibee will try to pick up his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Aaron Civale Ken Waldichuk 6/21/2023 Athletics W 7-6 Home Gavin Williams Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers - Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers - Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals - Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Justin Steele

