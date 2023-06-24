Willy Adames leads the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) into a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians (36-39), after his two-homer performance in a 7-1 victory over the Guardians, beginning at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (3-2) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Guardians vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (3-2, 4.05 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.48 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.05, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Bibee has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (5-6) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

Over 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.

Peralta has collected eight quality starts this season.

Peralta is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.

