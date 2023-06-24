Willy Adames leads the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) into a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians (36-39), after his two-homer performance in a 7-1 victory over the Guardians, beginning at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (3-2) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Guardians vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (3-2, 4.05 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.48 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

  • Bibee (3-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 11th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.05, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.
  • He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
  • Bibee has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
  • He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

  • Peralta (5-6) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • Over 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.48 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
  • Peralta has collected eight quality starts this season.
  • Peralta is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.
  • He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.

