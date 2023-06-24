Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 19 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.306
|AVG
|.273
|.348
|OBP
|.315
|.484
|SLG
|.430
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|31
|20/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 56th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.
