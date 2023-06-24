The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • In nine games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Naylor has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 19 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 33
.306 AVG .273
.348 OBP .315
.484 SLG .430
12 XBH 11
5 HR 4
24 RBI 31
20/10 K/BB 23/7
2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 56th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 18th.
