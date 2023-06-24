Following the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Madelene Sagstrom is in 29th at +2.

Looking to wager on Madelene Sagstrom at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Madelene Sagstrom Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Sagstrom has scored below par 11 times, while also carding 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 18 rounds.

Sagstrom has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Sagstrom has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes in her past five tournaments.

Sagstrom has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sagstrom has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 21 -7 269 0 14 1 2 $713,668

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Sagstrom has had an average finish of 27th in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Sagstrom has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

Sagstrom finished 29th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 6,621 yards, Baltusrol GC is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,024 yards .

The average course Sagstrom has played in the past year has been 64 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Sagstrom's Last Time Out

Sagstrom was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.90 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which landed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Sagstrom shot better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.55 strokes).

Sagstrom recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Sagstrom carded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.1).

Sagstrom's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

At that last tournament, Sagstrom posted a bogey or worse on five of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Sagstrom ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Sagstrom finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Sagstrom's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

