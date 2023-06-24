On Saturday, Myles Straw (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.
  • Straw has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.4% of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 73 games this season.
  • In 10 games this season (13.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.6%), including five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.212 AVG .262
.274 OBP .347
.292 SLG .323
7 XBH 7
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
27/10 K/BB 28/16
2 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Peralta (5-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
