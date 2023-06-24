Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Myles Straw (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.4% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 73 games this season.
- In 10 games this season (13.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.6%), including five games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.212
|AVG
|.262
|.274
|OBP
|.347
|.292
|SLG
|.323
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|27/10
|K/BB
|28/16
|2
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (5-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
