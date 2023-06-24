On Saturday, Myles Straw (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.4% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 73 games this season.

In 10 games this season (13.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.6%), including five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .212 AVG .262 .274 OBP .347 .292 SLG .323 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 27/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings