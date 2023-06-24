Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Brewers Player Props
|Guardians vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Brewers
|Guardians vs Brewers Odds
|Guardians vs Brewers Prediction
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks while batting .263.
- Kwan is batting .273 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 52 of 75 games this season (69.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- In 75 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Kwan has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (52.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.264
|.377
|OBP
|.306
|.369
|SLG
|.346
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|25/24
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.48), 47th in WHIP (1.310), and 18th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.