Amed Rosario -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .253 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (43 of 69), with more than one hit 15 times (21.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 33
.304 AVG .201
.366 OBP .236
.449 SLG .223
15 XBH 2
1 HR 0
14 RBI 7
29/13 K/BB 31/6
6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
