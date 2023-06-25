Amed Rosario -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .253 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (43 of 69), with more than one hit 15 times (21.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .304 AVG .201 .366 OBP .236 .449 SLG .223 15 XBH 2 1 HR 0 14 RBI 7 29/13 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings