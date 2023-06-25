Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .253 with 12 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (43 of 69), with more than one hit 15 times (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.304
|AVG
|.201
|.366
|OBP
|.236
|.449
|SLG
|.223
|15
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|7
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th.
