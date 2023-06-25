Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .197 with five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 21 of 47 games this season (44.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (8.5%).
- He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arias has driven in a run in four games this season (8.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 47 games (19.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.138
|AVG
|.246
|.275
|OBP
|.333
|.190
|SLG
|.449
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
