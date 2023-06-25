Sunday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (5-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Guardians vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

Cleveland is 24-21 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 52.4% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 298 (3.9 per game).

The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule