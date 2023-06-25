The Cleveland Guardians versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jose Ramirez and Christian Yelich.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (-110). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 22-17 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.4% of those games).

Cleveland has a record of 24-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians' implied win probability is 52.4%.

In the 75 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-42-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-18 17-21 18-8 19-31 24-24 13-15

