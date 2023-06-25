Guardians vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The Cleveland Guardians (37-39) host the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-5).
Guardians vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-5, 3.96 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Civale (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.67 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across six games.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Civale has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
- Burnes is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the season in this game.
- Burnes will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
- The 28-year-old's 3.96 ERA ranks 37th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
