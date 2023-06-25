On Sunday, Josh Naylor (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .289 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.9% of them.

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has had an RBI in 30 games this season (44.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (27.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .305 AVG .273 .345 OBP .315 .477 SLG .430 12 XBH 11 5 HR 4 25 RBI 31 21/10 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings