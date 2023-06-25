Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Brewers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tyler Freeman (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman is hitting .275 with five doubles and two walks.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Freeman has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.286
|AVG
|.267
|.318
|OBP
|.281
|.381
|SLG
|.367
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|2/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (3.96), 27th in WHIP (1.150), and 34th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
