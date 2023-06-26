Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
The Las Vegas Aces (12-1) play at home against Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (5-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, June 26. The tip is at 10:00 PM ET.
Las Vegas defeated Indiana 101-88 at home in its last outing. A'ja Wilson (28 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 53.3 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (26 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) paced the Aces, and NaLyssa Smith (26 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 57.9 FG%) and Boston (18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 72.7 FG%) led the Fever.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Aces vs. Fever Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Fever (+800 to win)
- What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)
- What's the over/under?: 171.5
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Fever Season Stats
- On offense the Fever are the sixth-ranked squad in the WNBA (83 points per game). On defense they are ninth (84.5 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Indiana is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.4 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.8 per game).
- This season the Fever are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 18.2 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.3 per game).
- In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (32.6%).
- Indiana is the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.6%).
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Fever Home/Away Splits
- The Fever put up fewer points per game at home (80.8) than away (84.4), but also allow fewer at home (81) than on the road (86.8).
- This season Indiana is pulling down more rebounds at home (37 per game) than on the road (36). But it is also allowing more at home (33) than away (32.6).
- At home the Fever are averaging 18 assists per game, 0.4 less than away (18.4).
- Indiana commits more turnovers per game at home (13.6) than on the road (13), but it also forces more at home (11.8) than on the road (11).
- The Fever sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.8) than away (7), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (34.6%).
- Indiana gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.2) than away (9.6), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (41.6%).
Fever Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Fever have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won four of those games.
- The Fever have been at least a +800 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Against the spread, Indiana is 9-3-0 this season.
- Indiana has covered the spread every time (2-0) as a 15.5-point underdog or more this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Fever.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.