Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 13 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks while batting .252.
- Rosario has recorded a hit in 44 of 70 games this season (62.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In 18 games this year (25.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (38.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.301
|AVG
|.201
|.361
|OBP
|.236
|.448
|SLG
|.223
|16
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|7
|29/13
|K/BB
|31/6
|6
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.