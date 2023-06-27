Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (22-56) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams against the Royals and Brady Singer (4-7).
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 10-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 302 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Athletics
|W 7-6
|Gavin Williams vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Logan Allen vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
|June 27
|@ Royals
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|June 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
|June 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
|June 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Justin Steele
|July 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Marcus Stroman
|July 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Jameson Taillon
