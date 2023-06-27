Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (22-56) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams against the Royals and Brady Singer (4-7).

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 10-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 302 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule