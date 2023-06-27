On Tuesday, June 27, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (37-40) visit Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (22-56) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Guardians (-145). A 9-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams - CLE (0-0, 6.35 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (4-7, 6.34 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 10-6 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (29.2%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 14 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+100) Myles Straw 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+145) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+180) Josh Bell 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+155)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

