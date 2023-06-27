The Cleveland Guardians (37-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-56) in AL Central action, at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams against the Royals and Brady Singer (4-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-0, 6.35 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 6.34 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians' Williams will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits against the Oakland Athletics.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 6.35, a batting average against of .200 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing hitters.

Singer has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.