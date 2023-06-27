Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .230 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (44 of 69), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games.
- In 13 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.230
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.341
|.356
|SLG
|.407
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|35/16
|K/BB
|25/19
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Singer (4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .294 against him.
