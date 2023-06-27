Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .523 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .291 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 47th in slugging.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this season (60.9%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (31.9%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 31 games this season (44.9%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.273
|.347
|OBP
|.315
|.504
|SLG
|.430
|14
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|31
|22/10
|K/BB
|23/7
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Singer (4-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to his opponents.
