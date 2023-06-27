The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .523 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .291 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 47th in slugging.

Naylor has gotten a hit in 42 of 69 games this season (60.9%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (31.9%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 31 games this season (44.9%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (20.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .308 AVG .273 .347 OBP .315 .504 SLG .430 14 XBH 11 6 HR 4 26 RBI 31 22/10 K/BB 23/7 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings