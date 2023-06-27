On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, three triples and 26 walks.

In 58.7% of his 75 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 75 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .203 AVG .262 .264 OBP .347 .280 SLG .323 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings