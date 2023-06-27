The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 53 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has driven home a run in 16 games this year (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .253 AVG .264 .364 OBP .306 .353 SLG .346 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 17/11 6 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings