Amed Rosario -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Austin Cox on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Austin Cox

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, four triples, a home run and 19 walks.

Rosario enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .222.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with more than one hit 15 times (21.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Rosario has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 games this year (38.0%), including five multi-run games (7.0%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .301 AVG .203 .361 OBP .237 .448 SLG .224 16 XBH 2 1 HR 0 14 RBI 7 29/13 K/BB 31/6 6 SB 2

