Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (38-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-57) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Guardians coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 28.

The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians and Austin Cox for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has entered 27 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 13-14 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 304 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).

Guardians Schedule