The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The Guardians are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+105). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 40 total times this season. They've finished 23-17 in those games.

Cleveland has gone 17-14 (winning 54.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

In the 77 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-43-4).

The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 18-21 18-9 20-31 25-25 13-15

