Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will try to take down Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals when the teams meet on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 50 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.369).

The Guardians have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Cleveland has the No. 27 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Guardians are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-lowest average in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Allen enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Allen will look to record his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Logan Allen JP Sears 6/23/2023 Brewers L 7-1 Home Shane Bieber Wade Miley 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals - Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder

