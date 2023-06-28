Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (38-40) on Wednesday, June 28, when they take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (22-57) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +115 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.68 ERA) vs Austin Cox - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 19, or 28.8%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 16-41 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (-105) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+110) Josh Bell 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+135) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

