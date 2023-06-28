After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Austin Cox) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Austin Cox

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .291 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer in his last games.

In 61.4% of his 70 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven home a run in 31 games this year (44.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 20 of 70 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .308 AVG .272 .347 OBP .313 .504 SLG .424 14 XBH 11 6 HR 4 26 RBI 31 22/10 K/BB 24/7 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings