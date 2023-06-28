MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, June 28
The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups.
You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Atlanta Braves (52-27) host the Minnesota Twins (40-41)
The Twins will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.212 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+137
|10
The Seattle Mariners (38-40) take on the Washington Nationals (31-48)
The Nationals will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-248
|+203
|8
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) face the San Diego Padres (37-42)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 14 HR, 41 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-162
|+138
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (48-30) face the Cincinnati Reds (42-38)
The Reds will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.279 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+141
|9.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) face the San Francisco Giants (45-34)
The Giants will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|8.5
The New York Mets (36-43) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYM Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+125
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (40-40) host the Miami Marlins (46-34)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.307 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.399 AVG, 3 HR, 38 RBI)
The St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) play the Houston Astros (42-37)
The Astros will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 49 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|STL Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-101
|9
The Texas Rangers (48-31) take on the Detroit Tigers (34-44)
The Tigers will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-225
|+187
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (37-40) face the Philadelphia Phillies (41-37)
The Phillies will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.312 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+106
|8
The Kansas City Royals (22-57) play the Cleveland Guardians (38-40)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CLE Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9
The Colorado Rockies (31-50) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.319 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)
The Los Angeles Angels (44-37) host the Chicago White Sox (34-47)
The White Sox will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 43 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAA Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28)
The Rays will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-155
|+133
|9.5
The Oakland Athletics (21-60) face the New York Yankees (43-36)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYY Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.