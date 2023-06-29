Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Brewers.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Royals
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
|Guardians vs Royals Prediction
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .143 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this season (nine of 30), with multiple hits three times (10.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this year.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.108
|AVG
|.170
|.154
|OBP
|.200
|.135
|SLG
|.234
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.