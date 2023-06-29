Thursday, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 23, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Brewers.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is hitting .143 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has gotten at least one hit in 30.0% of his games this season (nine of 30), with multiple hits three times (10.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this year.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (13.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .108 AVG .170 .154 OBP .200 .135 SLG .234 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

