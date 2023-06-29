The Phoenix Mercury (2-11) will host the Indiana Fever (5-9) after dropping four straight home games. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK

NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Fever have put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have covered just twice in 12 chances against the spread this season.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Phoenix has covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in nine opportunities).

So far this season, seven out of the Fever's 13 games have hit the over.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.