Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) against the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-8) will get the nod for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  How to Watch: Fubo

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has entered 12 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 6-6 in those contests.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 318 (four per game).
  • The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 23 Brewers L 7-1 Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
June 24 Brewers W 4-2 Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
June 25 Brewers L 5-4 Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
June 27 @ Royals W 2-1 Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
June 28 @ Royals W 14-1 Logan Allen vs Austin Cox
June 29 @ Royals - Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
June 30 @ Cubs - Cal Quantrill vs Justin Steele
July 1 @ Cubs - Tanner Bibee vs Marcus Stroman
July 2 @ Cubs - Aaron Civale vs Jameson Taillon
July 3 Braves - Gavin Williams vs Bryce Elder
July 4 Braves - Logan Allen vs TBA

