Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) against the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-8) will get the nod for the Royals.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

Cleveland has entered 12 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 6-6 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 318 (four per game).

The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule