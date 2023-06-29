Guardians vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 29
Thursday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) against the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-8) will get the nod for the Royals.
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 12 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 6-6 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the fourth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 318 (four per game).
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 23
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
|June 24
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Freddy Peralta
|June 25
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Aaron Civale vs Corbin Burnes
|June 27
|@ Royals
|W 2-1
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|June 28
|@ Royals
|W 14-1
|Logan Allen vs Austin Cox
|June 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
|June 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Justin Steele
|July 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Marcus Stroman
|July 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Jameson Taillon
|July 3
|Braves
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Bryce Elder
|July 4
|Braves
|-
|Logan Allen vs TBA
