Josh Bell -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Royals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .230 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (40.8%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 71 games (19.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .230 AVG .231 .311 OBP .333 .356 SLG .427 11 XBH 13 3 HR 5 16 RBI 20 35/16 K/BB 29/19 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings