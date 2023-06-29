On Thursday, Josh Naylor (batting .349 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .294 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Naylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 44 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.1% of his games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (19.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .308 AVG .279 .347 OBP .324 .504 SLG .442 14 XBH 13 6 HR 4 26 RBI 32 22/10 K/BB 24/8 2 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings