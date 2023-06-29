Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.
- He has not homered in his 77 games this season.
- In 10 games this year (13.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.203
|AVG
|.261
|.264
|OBP
|.346
|.280
|SLG
|.319
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|28/17
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
