On Thursday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .234 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.

Straw has picked up a hit in 58.4% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of them.

He has not homered in his 77 games this season.

In 10 games this year (13.0%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .203 AVG .261 .264 OBP .346 .280 SLG .319 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 28/17 2 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings