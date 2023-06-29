Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan -- batting .295 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 54 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 79 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 20.3% of his games this season, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.253
|AVG
|.263
|.364
|OBP
|.311
|.353
|SLG
|.341
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|19/13
|6
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.23).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke (1-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.87 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.87), 39th in WHIP (1.217), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
