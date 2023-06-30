The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 13 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks while batting .247.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Rosario has driven in a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (38.4%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .301 AVG .197 .361 OBP .235 .448 SLG .230 16 XBH 3 1 HR 0 14 RBI 8 29/13 K/BB 33/7 6 SB 2

