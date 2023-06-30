Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is hitting .138 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this year (12.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (12.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.108
|AVG
|.160
|.154
|OBP
|.189
|.135
|SLG
|.220
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Cubs allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Steele (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.62), 12th in WHIP (1.063), and 45th in K/9 (8).
