On Friday, Gabriel Arias (.053 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has five doubles, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .189.

In 21 of 49 games this year (42.9%) Arias has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.2%).

In four games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Arias has driven in a run in four games this year (8.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 49 games (18.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .129 AVG .243 .260 OBP .329 .177 SLG .443 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 26/11 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings