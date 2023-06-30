Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (37-42) and the Cleveland Guardians (39-41) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on June 30.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (8-2) for the Cubs and Cal Quantrill (2-4) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (321 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule