Nico Hoerner and Jose Ramirez are the hottest hitters on the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians, who play on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 53 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .374 this season.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 321 (four per game).

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.261 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (2-4) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 30 against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up eight earned runs.

He has earned a quality start five times in 11 starts this season.

Quantrill has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has made 11 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Tanner Bibee Freddy Peralta 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs - Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.